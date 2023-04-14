She Got Into An Argument With Her Brother After His Girlfriend Left Him, And She Said She Completely Understands Where His Girlfriend Is Coming From

Have you ever had a best friend or family member break up with someone you care about?

One woman recently got into an argument with her brother after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend, whom her family formed a close bond with.

She’s 32-years-old and has a 34-year-old brother. He spent the last decade in a serious relationship with a woman named Jane.

For most of his and Jane’s relationship, their entire family adored her. But during the last couple of years, Jade’s attitude seemed to change out of the blue. She became distant and not as friendly.

“She wouldn’t answer us when we asked, so we, admittedly, kind of just avoided her honestly,” she said.

“She blocked everyone off everything, stopped going to family events, etc. “

She had an especially hard time continuing to get along with Jane because, towards the end of her and her brother’s relationship, Jane would start flirting with and only acknowledging her husband.

Recently, her brother drunkenly showed up at her house the other night and explained why he and Jane broke up. When she heard the full story, her perspective immediately changed.

Her brother told her that earlier in his and Jane’s relationship, when Jane was around 23-years-old, she told him how much she wanted to get married and have kids.

