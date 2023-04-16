She Says She Has The Best Recipe For Tacos, And Here It Is

Are you looking for a tasty Mexican-inspired dish for Cinco de Mayo coming up next month? Well, we’ve got just the one!

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. It’s long been thought of as Mexican Independence Day, but that’s not really accurate.

In reality, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that commemorates the day of the Mexican army’s victory over France in 1862. But nevertheless, it’s still an excellent opportunity to throw a fiesta and prepare good food.

Go all out with colorful festive plates and silverware. Adorn your space with decorative banners and a piñata. But of course, the real star of the show will be the food on the table, namely the tacos.

TikToker Samiya Jakubowicz (@socialsami) has a recipe for some delicious chicken tacos that are finished off in the air fryer.

At first, Samiya was actually skeptical about these tacos, but after trying them, she loved them.

You’re going to have to eye the measurements for this one and judge by taste, just like a real chef! So here’s how to start.

In a pan, add either shredded chicken or beef, salsa, a packet of taco seasoning, and a bit of water. To make things easier, you can use a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store like Samiya did.

Then, add sour cream, cheese, and refried beans. Stir until everything is creamy and mixed together.

Next, fry your tortillas in a separate pan and stuff them with the mixture. Make sure you don’t pack in too much of the filling so that it doesn’t spill out of the tortilla.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.