She Suggested That Her Stepsister Just Cancel Her Wedding After Her Stepsister Wouldn’t Stop Complaining About Them Having The Same In-Laws

This young woman and her stepsister are currently engaged to brothers. Her fiancé is named Nick; meanwhile, her stepsister’s fiancé, Alex, is Nick’s younger brother.

But, she was the first to start dating her fiancé. And apparently, they were in a relationship for a really long time before they eventually broke up three years ago.

Then, in the wake of their split, her stepsister swooped in and started dating Alex.

And her stepsister’s new relationship is actually what brought her and Nick back together.

Apparently, after her stepsister and Alex got engaged last year, her stepsister kept trying to get both of their families together.

“Which meant that I started seeing Nick again, and we reconnected,” she recalled.

Then, two months ago, she and Nick wound up getting engaged. But ever since, she claims that her stepsister has not stopped complaining about her relationship.

Apparently, her sister thinks that she is rushing into an engagement just in an attempt to steal the spotlight.

Her stepsister also admitted to not wanting the same in-laws as her because her stepsister believes she will just mess everything up for the both of them.

