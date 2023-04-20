She’s Got A Delicious And Healthy Recipe For A Salad That Features Artichokes

Salad doesn’t have to be just lettuce leaves with croutons. Switch up your salad routine with something more interesting, exciting, and invigorating.

Here’s a salad that includes the use of canned artichoke hearts. It may not sound appetizing to you right now, but if you keep on reading, I bet you’ll have changed your mind by the time you reach the end of the recipe.

TikToker Kathleen Ashmore (@katcancook) is introducing what she calls an air fryer artichoke salad, and it’s a recipe of hers that went viral on TikTok.

Bring this salad to gatherings or serve it as a side dish. The cool, refreshing greens and warm, crisp artichoke hearts create the most delicious sensation in your mouth.

And with the creamy, tart dressing, it’ll be absolutely bursting with flavor.

You can even make it a day ahead because it keeps well in the refrigerator. Just make sure not to add the dressing too soon to prevent the salad from becoming soggy. Here’s how to get started.

First, drain the artichoke hearts thoroughly and remove any excess juice by patting them dry with a paper towel.

Toss the artichoke hearts with minced garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper, and then air fry them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for fifteen minutes until they’re crispy.

After letting them cool for a few minutes, slice them in half.

Next, make a dressing in a glass bowl. Mix minced shallot, dijon mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.