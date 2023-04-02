Since Having A Stroke Last Year, It’s Become Incredibly Difficult For Him To Communicate With His Wife, And They Recently Got Into A Big Argument About Towels For Their Kids

When a family member suffers from a medical emergency like a stroke or seizure, they can have tragic lasting effects that can throw off a family dynamic.

One man is struggling to communicate with his wife after suffering a stroke that left him with aphasia. Now he can’t seem to stop arguing with her over everyday things.

He and his wife are both in their 30s and have kids together. Unfortunately, he had a stroke last year, which put a lot of stress on their family. Thankfully he’s alright, but he does have a side effect known as aphasia.

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a disorder typically brought on by a stroke or head injury that “affects how you communicate.”

Aphasia impacts speech and communication, making it harder for people to understand or express themselves in conversation.

He said that since having a stroke, he’s found it incredibly difficult to communicate with his wife.

“Since the stroke, our communication is worse,” he said.

“Sometimes when I talk to her, she says I’m mean, and she cries, and I have no idea why. I don’t know if I’m misspeaking, or she’s sensitive, or if something I say is actually mean.”

They got into a big argument recently after a minor incident happened during their children’s swim class.

