He Told His Girlfriend She Should Go To The Gym If She’s Unhappy With How Her Body Looks Compared To Other Women, And She’s Offended 

Just last year, this guy began going to the gym, and he fell in love with it. Nowadays, working out is his favorite hobby. He also feels healthier and more confident and really believes he looks better.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, does not enjoy working out. She has gone with him to the gym to give it a try, but she simply did not like it.

And even though he didn’t want to push the gym on her, he did admit that it would make him happy to share the hobby with her and improve themselves together.

Anyway, since he is super into fitness, he follows a bunch of fitness influencers on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. And some of them just so happen to be women.

He claims that the majority of creators he follows are male and that he does not follow any female fitness influencers for any shady reasons.

“I just think any muscular physique is interesting, and it introduces me to more workouts that I will sometimes incorporate into my routine,” he reasoned.

But yesterday morning, he and his girlfriend were lying in bed while he scrolled through TikTok on his phone.

And eventually, one female fitness influencer– who was talking about her leg day routine– popped up on his For You Page (FYP).

At that point, he just scrolled past the initial video. But then, within a matter of five minutes, four additional female influencers popped up on his FYP, who were all showing off their bodies. And he recalled how the videos were essentially just displaying the women’s behinds.

