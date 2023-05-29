He Upset His Ex-Wife After She Found Out That Their Kids Don’t Follow A Strict Vegetarian Diet At His House

It’s common for parents who have split custody of their kids to argue about what goes down at the other person’s house.

One man recently upset his ex-wife after she found out that their kids don’t follow a vegetarian diet at his house like they do at hers.

He and his wife have two sons, that are six and eight years old. They have 50/50 custody, so his sons stay with him for two weeks a month and then go to their mom’s house for the other two weeks.

He’s remarried, and a few years ago, his wife started dating a man named Saul. Saul is a vegetarian, and his ex also became one after dating him for a year. However, she’d still cook meat for their sons.

But now, she and Saul are married and live together. Saul expressed discomfort with her still cooking meat in their home, so she stopped, and their boys have to eat a vegetarian diet when they’re at their mom’s.

At his house, he and his wife eat various foods and cook meat three to four nights a week.

“If the boys stated they wanted to become vegetarians, I would respect it and find a way to make sure they were maintaining a healthy diet,” he said.

“However, neither of them wants to be.”

He’s heard multiple complaints from his sons about their inability to eat meat at their mom’s house. They’re not even allowed to order meat dishes when they go to a restaurant with their mom and Saul.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.