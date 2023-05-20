Her Boyfriend Told Her That He Wants Her To Lose Weight So He Can Feel More Attracted To Her

This 27-year-old woman has a boyfriend a year older than she is, and sadly, her boyfriend has shown her basically no affection in about a year.

She admits that she put on approximately 20 pounds within the first year and a half of dating her boyfriend, and the year after, she didn’t gain any more weight.

“Much of that was just recovered weight because I don’t naturally sit at the weight he met me at (110lbs at 5’2”) and made that clear right off the bat that I was thinner than normal because I had been laid off and had tons of free time,” she explained.

Currently, she has a job that she adores, but it’s incredibly stressful. She has been active throughout her entire life, but over the past 6 months, she hasn’t been going to the gym that much.

She gets to the gym about a day or two a week, and when she is at the gym, she’s taking yoga or spin classes or focusing on strength training.

Additionally, she has a large dog that she walks about 2 or 3 times every single day, and one of the walks she takes her dogs on daily lasts half an hour or more. So, you can see she really is quite active.

Now, back to her boyfriend’s lack of attraction. She did confront him about it as soon as she began noticing it.

She then questioned her boyfriend about if his lack of attention was at all related to her weight gain, and he said it was.

“I was heartbroken but tried really hard to have results,” she said. “I lost 10 pounds, then gained it back. Lost 6 pounds, then gained it back. And now, we haven’t (been physical) in months, and I’m so unmotivated from the lack of results and also the fact that he has stopped treating me like I’m at all desirable.”

