His Girlfriend Said He Should Sleep With Different Women So He Can Gain Some Experience For Her Benefit

This 31-year-old guy has been with his 26-year-old girlfriend for 3 years now, and their physical connection has never really been that nice.

His girlfriend is only the second girl that he has ever been with, meanwhile, his girlfriend has been with a lot of guys before she met him.

They’re pretty mismatched in the romance department, and just last night, that topic came up. His girlfriend revealed that she just doesn’t have fun being close to him in that way.

“She said I make it really awkward; I hesitate and seem unsure of what to do, I’m nervous, timid, and even my movements seem awkward,” he explained.

“…She said it’s not that I’m necessarily doing the wrong things, it’s just the way I do it. In her words, when I kiss her neck, it feels wet and sloppy rather than feeling nice.”

He feels like he and his girlfriend have discussed this to death, but things just aren’t connecting, and she’s quickly losing interest in him.

To make matters worse, his girlfriend said he’s the only person she’s ever had this exact issue with.

Eventually, she suggested that he try sleeping with other women to get more experience that she can then benefit from.

But the thing is, she’s the only woman that he wants. He doesn’t want to start seeing anyone else, even just for a physical connection.

