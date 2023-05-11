His Wife Is Happy With Their Life Right Now Just The Way It Is, But He Dreams Of Having So Much More, Which He Feels Is Hurting Their Relationship

This 30-year-old man has been married to his wife, who is 26, for about two years. And since tying the knot, their largest arguments have always been over finances.

They currently live in a moderate cost-of-living area and make a total of $140,000 per year.

He and his wife also own a home, which he purchased a few years ago while he was still single.

While the neighborhood is not “terrible,” though, he also believes it’s nothing special. So, while it’s not the worst area, he believes it is nowhere near the kind of neighborhood he would like him and his wife to be living in.

His wife, on the other hand, appears to have a different perspective on their living situation.

For context, now that the weather is warming up, he and his wife have been going on daily walks throughout their neighborhood.

And yesterday, while they took their dog out for a stroll, his wife revealed how their life was everything she had ever wanted.

After all, she is married, has a husband, and gets to walk through her neighborhood with their dog– and she loves dogs. Plus, his wife hopes to someday walk with their future kids and believes they are really living the “American dream.”

Now, he claimed that his wife had definitely already said that on various occasions in the past. So, he admitted that she is much more thankful for their life than he is.

