If You’re Throwing A Party For Cinco de Mayo Tonight, Check Out Her Bean Dip Recipe

People are always up for a good dip. In fact, they love dips so much that they eat them by the spoonful and are willing to replace a whole meal for it.

Dips bring people together. They’re a fun food and an essential part of any gathering.

So if you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year, make sure to include a flavorful bean dip on your party menu. There’s nothing like plunging a chip into a hot, cheesy bean dip.

Plus, it contains a mild heat that makes your taste buds dance with joy, as much of Mexican cuisine is wont to do.

TikToker Laynah (@laynahrose) is sharing her bean dip recipe for Cinco de Mayo that you can easily whip together in almost no time at all!

The food processor and oven do all the heavy lifting for you. You can also make it a day ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator.

It’s perfect for low-stress entertaining. In addition, it’s suitable for vegetarians since it basically just contains cheese and vegetables.

To make this bean dip, start by preheating the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. In a food processor, blend together a can of drained black beans, salt, some jalapeño peppers, and a half cup of Greek yogurt.

Then, stir in some tomatoes and shredded cheese. Pour the mixture into a baking dish and top it with more cheese.

