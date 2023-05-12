Right Before A Date, A Guy Texted Her To Say That He Met Someone Else, But Then He Reached Out To Her Again When Things Didn’t Work Out With The Other Girl

A TikToker named Paigey (@thesingleg1rl) is sharing a bad date story about a guy she never even ended up going on a date with.

If a man can disappoint you before you even meet him, I think it’s safe to say that you should steer clear of him. And that’s just what Paigey did.

So the other day, she organized a date with a guy she met on a dating app. The man seemed very interested in Paigey and planned multiple activities for their date.

However, Paigey noticed that he seemed a bit intense and maybe a little too interested in her. Anyway, Paigey realized she had a conflict in her schedule. She played in a band and had a gig in the city of Sydney. So she invited him to come along with her.

On the morning of the show, Paigey hadn’t heard from him yet, so she texted him, asking if he was still planning to accompany her.

At noon, he informed her that he had met someone else the previous night and that he wasn’t the type of guy to just date around.

He also mentioned he wouldn’t be able to trust himself around her if he went to her show. So he broke things off with her, wished her well, and apologized for springing this on her.

Paigey was confused because he had seemed super into her. And then there was the added weirdness of him waiting for her to say something before canceling the date.

The bit about being unable to trust himself also reeked of red flags.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.