She Went On An Ice Cream Date With A Guy, And After She Declined His Idea To Go Back To His Place To Watch A Movie, He Demanded That She Pay Him Back For The Ice Cream

We’ve all had those dates that stick out in our minds and are hard to forget. Maybe something went horribly wrong, or someone’s behavior was so incredibly bizarre that you were done with the date before it even began.

The difficulty with dating nowadays is that most people meet online through dating apps, which means that it can be difficult to really get to know someone before you go out with them.

But what happens when you don’t meet someone on the apps, and instead, they stop you on the street to ask you out? This happened to TikToker Crystal, @crystaluncut, who met a guy on the streets of SoHo in New York. The date turned out to be worse than she expected.

“I just had an experience that left me so aghast that I just need to talk about it,” she said.

Right off the bat, it probably wasn’t a good sign that their first encounter started off with him asking her an odd question as he passed her on the street.

He asked her if she happened to be Ethipoian, which really caught her off guard.

When she says that she’s not Ethiopian but rather American, he doesn’t give much of a reaction except for saying, “Oh, I think you’re really cute…do you think we could get a drink?”

She is immediately put off by this and tells him that she won’t grab a drink with him. Instead of accepting her answer and walking away, he delves in further in a more personal way.

“He’s like, ‘Well, do you think I could get your number? I would love to get to know you more,'” she explained. “I’m like, hmmm…I don’t really know you, like maybe you can get my Instagram, and we could talk a bit, but like, I don’t really meet people off the street.”

