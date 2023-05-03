She’s Doling Out Some Dating Advice That She Wished Someone Had Told Her About Emotionally Unavailable People

Are you somehow always drawn to emotionally unavailable people? If so, I don’t have to tell you just how lonely it feels not to be able to truly connect with the person you care about.

Emotional unavailability is about being closed off and putting up walls to keep people at arm’s length. This might manifest itself as someone appearing evasive when it comes to talking about their feelings.

They won’t show any vulnerability and may even end the relationship at the first sign that things are getting serious.

In a relationship where both partners are emotionally available, there is an equal amount of support and care for each other, making it so that they can form an authentic connection.

TikToker Kirstie Taylor (@kirstietaylorr) is doling out some dating advice that she wished someone had told her about emotionally unavailable people when she first started her dating journey.

The longer that you pursue someone who doesn’t give you what you want, the more difficult it will be to feel attracted to the person who could actually provide you with everything you’ve been looking for.

When you spend so much time chasing after an emotionally unavailable person, trying to win over their love, you become addicted to the highs and lows.

Those times when they do show you affection feels amazing and leave you wanting more. But those times when you’re receiving a lack of emotional support make you feel lonelier than ever.

So when that secure, emotionally available person does come into your life, it doesn’t feel exciting, like it’s missing the spark. It actually feels kind of boring, even though it’s everything you’ve wanted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.