This Pancake Tray Bake Recipe Takes The Mess Out Of Morning Breakfasts

Pancakes, previously known as flapjacks, are part of a traditional American breakfast accompanied by eggs, bacon, and sausage. Without pancakes, our mornings would not be complete. They are the star of the show.

They’re so popular that the concept of breakfast for dinner is often practiced in American households. We just can’t get enough of them!

But sometimes, constantly pouring the batter and flipping them can be tiresome. Plus, the batter drips everywhere. And before you know it, the whole kitchen is covered in goop.

If you feel the same way, try this pancake tray bake. It’s like a giant shareable pancake without all the mess. And they can be prepared in a fraction of the time it takes to cook regular pancakes.

Not to mention, the clean-up is a process is a breeze, and everyone is able to sit down and eat at the same time.

TikToker Aasiya (@aasiyaskitchen) has a quick and easy recipe for a pancake tray bake. And the best part is that they still come out light and fluffy. It’s the perfect pancake recipe for those with big families.

Mix together two cups of plain flour, two tablespoons of brown sugar, half a teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of baking soda, and a pinch of salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together fifty grams of melted butter, two eggs, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and two cups of buttermilk. Next, add the mixture to the dry ingredients.

Pour the batter into a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Smooth the batter out and add your favorite toppings. It could be bananas, raspberries, blueberries, chocolate chunks, or all of the above!

