A Soldier Heard Odd Disturbances On His Radio And Saw A Ghostly Figure Too In A Haunted Part Of Afghanistan Where Many Soldiers Have Chilling Encounters

If you’ve ever gotten into learning about people’s frightening paranormal experiences, then you may have heard about the haunting tales that have taken place at military bases in Afghanistan.

TikTok user Che Jim (@che.jim) posted a reenactment of one of the many true stories he has heard happening at Observation Point Rock, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2009.

In the video, set to eery music, a military man is crouching down in the trenches, looking for any enemies.

Suddenly, the soldier hears odd disturbances on his personal radio, which soon sounded like gunfire and yelling in Russian. The man picks up his radio, asking if anyone is there, trying to determine what is happening.

He is then distracted by a sound coming from the distance and quickly uses his binoculars to look around him and sees something moving out there.

He grabs hold of his weapon and starts to look through the scope, which can measure temperature. He is shocked to see a man standing out in the distance, who is visibly colder than the environment that’s surrounding him!

Suddenly, everything on the military man’s radio cuts out, and when he goes to look at the man through his scope again, he is nowhere to be found.

This is just one of many ghost stories that have been reported by soldiers who have served in this area.

When British soldiers and U.S. Marines began digging on the grounds to build positions of defense, they were shocked to find a huge number of human bones buried in the dirt.

