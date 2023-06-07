It’s Just Not Summer Without Frosé, And Here Are 3 Different Ways You Can Make This Drink

Frozen rosé, or frosé, is a popular summer cocktail across the United States. It’s like a slushie, but for adults, because it’s much more potent.

Everyone puts their own spin on this cocktail, using various frozen fruits and their favorite kinds of wine. Here are three ways you can make frosé.

The first recipe idea from TikToker @batshevahaart is the simplest, requiring only three ingredients. It involves one bottle of rosé, frozen strawberries, and a quarter cup of sugar.

The frozen strawberries provide a nice, luscious texture to the beverage and keep it cool without having to use ice. Therefore, your frosé won’t get watered down as it melts while you’re outside basking in the sunshine.

Just throw everything into a blender, and you’ll have a cold and refreshing drink within minutes! Pour the strawberry-flavored frosé into cute wineglasses and pass them around at your next social gathering.

For the next frosé recipe, brought to you by TikToker @halfbakedharvest, you’ll need a bunch of sweet-smelling, succulent peaches. Peaches are at their prime in the summertime!

First, prepare a homemade simple syrup by simmering slices of peaches, a drizzle of honey, and a few sprigs of thyme in a pot.

Once the peaches are soft, strain out the liquid to use as your syrup and discard the thyme and peach pulp.

