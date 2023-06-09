She Found Out Her Fiancé’s Ex-Girlfriend Called Her A Downgrade, And That Made Her Feel Insecure

This 29-year-old woman has been with her fiancé for six years. But, before they entered a relationship, her fiancé used to date a different girl– named Jessica– back in high school.

Now, her fiancé’s past relationship reportedly ended because Jessica had cheated on him with his best friend.

“And overall, Jessica would really dominate him and not treat him very nicely,” she added.

Still, at the beginning of her relationship, she actually used to be extremely insecure. Apparently, she had heard that her fiancé used to be absolutely crazy about Jessica and would really do anything for her.

Plus, Jessica is tall and quite thin; meanwhile, she claimed that she is short and not exactly fat. However, she doesn’t believe she is skinny, either.

Thankfully, though, as time passed and their relationship continued to get more serious, she began to forget about all of her insecurities.

Well, that was until more recently when she spoke with a mutual friend. According to her friend, her fiancé’s ex-girlfriend Jessica has been going around and telling people that her fiancé actually downgraded by going out with her!

So, immediately after finding that out, all of her worries and insecurities came flooding back into her mind.

“I know I am not the prettiest, but I know I am not bad also,” she vented.

