She Scrolls Through Dating Profiles And Sends Guys Some Hysterical Messages

If you’re a woman who has downloaded a few dating apps in hopes of meeting a great partner, chances are, you’ve gotten the occasional weird, unsolicited, cringey message from someone online.

Dating apps play a massive role in how young people find love today, but their experiences with them aren’t always pleasant. For example, popular apps like Hinge allow people to pose and answer prompts on their profiles, and sometimes guys will take advantage of that and send women sleazy messages.

One woman has been making people on the internet laugh after deciding to take matters into her own hands and create her TikTok series ‘Un(hinge)d,’ where she scrolls through Hinge profiles and sends guys some hysterical messages.

TikTok user Hannah (@hanniehoohoo) moves quickly through random guys’ Hinge profiles and sends them some pretty unhinged messages.

For instance, she came across a guy named Oliver who chose the prompt “I want someone who…” for his profile and answered with “Gets rid of all the spiders.”

That one was a golden opportunity for Hannah, as she replied to the prompt by saying, “I won’t get rid of them, Oliver. I actually will just collect them all into a recycled Ragu jar and place it under your bed for safekeeping.”

One guy named Matt decided to include in his profile that he had broken his nose four times.

“I’m about to make it a fifth,” responded Hannah.

After the first video in her un(Hinge)d series went viral, TikTok users begged Hannah for more videos, and she delivered.

