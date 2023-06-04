She Went On 3 Dates With A Guy Before She Found Out That He Was Living A Secret Life And Had A Child He Never Told Her About

If women had a superpower, it would be their intuition. When something isn’t quite right, our guts tell us more information than anyone else can.

A TikTok creator named Colette (@glencocopuff) is sharing a dating horror story for everyone’s entertainment, along with the vital message that you should always trust your intuition.

Last year, Colette was going on a lot of first dates with people she matched with online. Finally, she met someone that she clicked with right away.

Having been on many first dates, Colette has learned how to read the telltale signs of when a guy seems like someone she would be compatible with.

With this particular guy, things felt different from her dates with other men, and they also had a ton in common. They ended up going on three dates, but after the third date, Colette didn’t feel like she was getting much closer to him.

He appeared to be putting up a wall, so Colette thought something might be a little off with him. She questioned if she was just being crazy.

When she couldn’t shake the weird feeling in her gut, she decided to confront him about it after their fourth date, and she definitely did not regret it!

It transpired that he had a 10-year-old child. In addition, he was divorced and lived a secret life in Oklahoma.

So the lesson here is always to follow your intuition. When you think a situation seems a little odd, that’s because it probably is!

