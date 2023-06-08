She’s Trying To Save Her Relationship For The Sake Of Her Baby, But Her Boyfriend Just Keeps Cheating On Her

This 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been together for 10 years. And throughout the course of their relationship, she admitted that they had encountered some rocky periods filled with animosity and resentment.

But, being that they have been together for so long, she thought that having a child would be the logical next step.

She also hoped that, after welcoming a baby into the world together, they would be able to put their issues aside.

So, she finally got pregnant. And the pregnancy was supposed to be a seriously exciting and joyful time for them as a couple.

“But then I found out that he has been cheating on me since then,” she revealed.

According to her, her boyfriend had never been unfaithful to her before. Yet, he still lied to another woman and claimed that he was single. Plus, he even called her his ex and said that their relationship was a “stalemate.”

So, her boyfriend wound up leading the other woman on for six months of her pregnancy. And it only stopped after she finally confronted the woman– telling her to leave them alone.

“But she didn’t. The woman’s excuse was that she fell in love with him not knowing about me, and it’s hard to turn off,” she explained.

Her boyfriend also claimed that he wanted to be with the other woman, yet, at the same time, he was telling her that he was committed to their relationship.

