Their Amazing Marriage Lasted 88 Years And 349 Days

What is the secret to a long-lasting marriage? If this question is a brain twister for you, perhaps you should consider taking a look at the lives of Jacob and Sarah Hiller, a couple from Ontario, Canada, who lived during the 19th century.

They were married for 88 years and 349 days until Sarah’s death. The Hillers hold the Guinness World Record title for the longest marriage ever.

Sarah was born in 1792 and was married to her husband, Jacob, since the age of 18. Jacob was three years older than Sarah and was born on October 20, 1789.

Their wedding took place on April 23, 1809, in Jamestown, Canada.

Sarah died on April 8, 1898, due to a “light illness.” At the time of her death, she was 106 years old. Jacob was still alive when she passed.

To put the years into perspective, Beethoven composed his most famous piece, “Für Elise,” during the couple’s lifetime.

In fact, the song was created about one year after their wedding.

Sarah and Jacob moved to the United States a few years after they got married. According to a census document dating back to 1880, Jacob worked as a farmer while Sarah managed the home.

They first settled in Marine City, finally putting down roots in Elkton, Michigan.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.