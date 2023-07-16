He Discovered His Wife Was Talking To Another Guy Online, And He Doesn’t Know How To Convince Her That Their Marriage Is More Important Than Some Online Fling

This 30-year-old guy has been with his wife, who is 37, for seven years and married for four years.

They actually first met online. Then, his wife wound up moving to his home country to be with him– which he was very thankful for.

While they hoped his wife would eventually adjust, though, she never felt at home where they currently live. And a major reason is the fact that she doesn’t like their apartment– which is not an easy fix.

“We have a relatively big apartment for a cheap price since it’s family-owned. So it’s hard to find something elsewhere that we could afford,” he said.

He also struggles with anxiety, so it is difficult for him to put himself out there and plan major changes. That’s why, deep down, he just hoped that his wife would get used to where they lived over time.

He knows now that he shouldn’t have done that and should have made more of an effort to ensure his wife was happy.

But he didn’t. And just a couple of months ago, his wife began flirting with a new guy she met online.

He realized it was going on, too, and confronted his wife. He admitted to knowing that their situation was not perfect, but he reiterated how important their marriage was to him.

He also claimed that he was willing to work on making his wife happy if she gave him a chance and told his wife to cut contact with the other guy.

