He Spent $13,000 On A Rare “Shrek” TV, Even Though His Wife Told Him Not To, And They’re Really Struggling Financially Right Now

This guy and his wife have recently fallen on tough financial times, which is why they both agreed to be really cautious when it comes to spending money. They also have three children, who obviously add to their expenses significantly.

But, he is a huge Shrek fan and happened to come across a rare Shrek TV that was listed on Facebook Marketplace.

“I couldn’t resist the temptation,” he admitted.

Now, the major problem is that his wife clearly told him not to buy the TV due to their financial struggles. Yet, he went ahead and purchased it anyway– spending a whopping $13,000 to fuel his Shrek obsession.

Still, he claims that, ever since doling out so much cash on this TV, he has actually used it quite a bit.

“I’ve been binge-watching Shrek movies and shredding Shrek SuperSlam with the boys,” he explained.

“She even caught me watching Shrek R34.”

That’s why his wife believes that he has gone completely overboard with this purchase. He also got accused of neglecting his household chores and childcare responsibilities as a father of three.

Despite that, he claims that he cannot understand why his wife is so furious with him– even after she has threatened divorce and actually taken their kids to stay at her parents’ house.

