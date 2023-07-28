He Told His Sister It Was Not A Good Time To Have A Wedding And Asked Her To Postpone It Because Of His Wife’s Stillbirth

Just two months ago, this man’s wife sadly endured a stillbirth.

“To say it has been devastating would be an understatement,” he admitted. “I can’t even describe it.”

His wife is utterly heartbroken, and they have since started to visit a grief counselor. While he knows that his wife is strong, he also knows that the loss has destroyed both of them.

But his sister is engaged and will be tying the knot this summer. Simply hearing anything about celebrations or weddings has been extremely difficult, though.

His wife is reportedly really distraught, and with his sister’s wedding scheduled for December, it just feels too soon for them to celebrate following the tragedy.

That’s why he actually decided to tell his sister that it was not a good time to get married and celebrate a wedding.

“I asked her to be considerate of the situation and my wife’s feelings,” he revealed.

Then, he even asked his sister to reschedule the wedding for another time next year.

According to him, his sister got engaged right around the time they suffered the stillbirth. So, he claimed that hearing about the engagement was hard enough already.

