Her Boyfriend Overslept And Missed Their Anniversary Lunch, But Then He Didn’t Pay For Their Rescheduled Anniversary Dinner Or Buy Her A Gift

This 20-year-old woman and her 21-year-old boyfriend have now been dating for about nine months. But, back when they crossed the six-month threshold, they decided to celebrate their anniversary.

A week before their anniversary, her boyfriend reached out and asked if she wanted to get lunch to celebrate. And she immediately said yes, partly because her boyfriend never really takes her out on dates anymore.

To her complete disappointment, though, the lunch never happened. Her boyfriend actually slept in, and they missed out on their date.

And she was understandably pretty upset about it. That’s why she confronted her boyfriend, and he ultimately asked if she just wanted to go out to dinner instead.

She was okay with that, too, since it still felt like they were going to get to celebrate the relationship milestone.

So, they went out and had a great time. But by the time the bill came at the end of their meal, the waiter asked if they wanted to pay together or split the check.

She then waited for her boyfriend to answer the waiter, but five agonizing seconds passed by, and the silence was extremely awkward.

“I couldn’t handle the silence anymore, so I just, out of frustration, said that we were going to pay separately,” she recalled.

Now, she would not normally do that. Instead, she would actually just pay for both herself and her boyfriend because she really doesn’t like to split bills.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.