Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her In Front Of Their Family At A Fancy Restaurant, But She Kicked Her Mom Out After She Ruined It By Bringing Her Baby

This 28-year-old woman and her fiancé, Luke, have been together for 10 years, and they have brought two children into the world. One of them is 3 years old, the other is 18 months old, and now there is another child on the way.

Her 48-year-old mother, Sandra, has also been raising a 2-month-old baby with her biological dad. This is not Sandra’s biological child, and it is from a girlfriend of her father’s. But the girlfriend supposedly wanted nothing to do with either of them, so he and Sandra decided to adopt this child.

Her biological father left her mother when she was born, resulting in a lack of relationship between her and him. She has a stepfather named Mark, who she always referred to as her father figure, but after finding out that her biological dad and Sandra were having an affair, Mark decided to divorce Sandra.

Anyway, she had always dreamt about what her proposal would one day be like and only hoped it would be as romantic as ever. Luke was aware of these dreams of hers, and so he did his best to make the day special.

Her fiancé reserved a room in an expensive restaurant and decorated it nicely. Since one of his friends is a professional videographer, he also asked if they could film and edit the entire proposal so that they could always look back on this memory.

“Luke also invited people close to us, so my friends, my sister and her wife, Mark, and my mom,” she explained.

But because of the level of class that this restaurant had, no children under 12 years old were allowed inside. Luke made sure to tell any guests he invited, including her mother, that any children would need to be left at home. She and Luke hired a babysitter to take care of their existing children for the night.

Yet, at the carefully planned event, she and Luke find out that her mother decided to bring her baby instead of leaving him with the baby’s father. She was obviously taken aback by this, having thought that no children would be there.

“When I asked my mom about it, she said the baby is quiet, and it is not her first child, so she knows how to look after them,” she said.

