Her Fiancé Has Been Really Secretive About His Finances, And She Found Out It’s Because He’s Banned From Every Major Bank And Believes There’s A Conspiracy Against Him

This 24-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 32, both don’t believe in long-term dating. So, they have known each other for just eight months but have already been engaged for two months.

Her fiancé also currently works from home but has always been pretty secretive about his finances. In fact, he has repeatedly told her that it’s “not her place” to know anything about how he makes money.

“But he has briefly mentioned that it apparently relates to cryptocurrency. Needless to say, he makes a lot of money doing this,” she said.

More recently, though, she has been trying to get her fiancé to be honest about his finances because she found out something really shocking: he is actually banned from every major bank, as well as every major payment processor.

It even got so bad that, about three months ago, he attempted to open a personal checking account with a tiny local bank and was allowed to at first. However, the bank then closed the account after one week for a reason she still does not know.

“The whole situation was a mess because he had something like $600,000 in that account, and they had to ‘investigate’ the funds for over three months before they were finally released last Friday,” she revealed.

And after that happened, she reached her breaking point. She was over her fiancé’s secrecy and straight-up told him that he needed to be more honest about his finances. After all, they are getting married in just two months.

Thankfully, her fiancé did ultimately open up to her. However, what she heard was actually quite concerning.

Her fiancé apparently told her some “disturbing things” that sounded as though they were “conspiratorial delusions.” He claimed that the “elite who control the global banking system” and people were out to get him.

