Her Grandma Demanded To Sit In On Her Therapy Session To Make Sure She Wasn’t Exaggerating About Any Of Their Family Members

This 20-year-old girl recently decided that she was going to start taking care of her mental health and go to therapy.

She realized that she needed to talk to a professional about her issues rather than just talk to her boyfriend about them.

Knowing he had his own issues, too, she didn’t want to add hers on top of his shoulders.

Her father agreed to pay for her sessions and made no indication to her that he had a problem with her attending therapy. Even though she was grateful for this gesture, she was a bit surprised by it as well.

But although it seemed like her dad might’ve been turning a new leaf on the topic, her grandmother was not willing to do so.

Her grandmother continuously ridiculed her for starting therapy, claiming that she could just talk to her instead and accusing her of spreading exaggerated family business to someone that they didn’t know.

Still, while she could understand her grandmother’s concerns to a certain extent, she made a promise to herself to think about therapy and mental health in a different way than her family had.

Yet recently, during yet another argument about her therapy sessions, her grandmother told her that if she was going to continue this, she needed to let her grandmother sit in on one of the sessions.

Her grandmother wanted to listen in and make sure that there were no exaggerations about herself or any other family members. And if she didn’t let her grandmother do this, her grandmother threatened to tell her father to stop paying for therapy altogether.

