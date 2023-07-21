Her Loved Ones Keep Telling Her That She’s Being Too Picky Trying To Find Mr. Right, But She Doesn’t Want To Settle For A Guy She Isn’t Attracted To

This woman is in the early part of her 30s, and she is hoping to be able to find a guy who is serious about wanting to get married, have kids, and settle down.

She says that although she is on dating apps, she has a really hard time finding guys that she is attracted to.

It always happens that she just isn’t interested in how a guy physically looks, or she feels that she has nothing in common with them at all.

Her loved ones keep insisting that she is being far too picky, and that’s why she has yet to find a guy.

However, she doesn’t agree because she thinks she has every right to be picky in trying to find Mr. Right since she wants to spend her whole life with him.

“The last guy I was dating, I met through a friend at work,” she explained. “He was a great guy to me, we shared a lot in common, but he was balding and a bit out of shape, he just wasn’t my type.

“I couldn’t find him physically attractive, so I had to stop seeing him. My friend was telling me I’m never going to find a guy who fits all my expectations, so I should just “deal with the flaws” if I want a family someday.”

“I’ve only been in 2 long-term relationships in my life, so I don’t have much experience in dating as an adult. Am I being unreasonable? I don’t want to be with someone I don’t actually like if you know what I mean.”

Do you think her friends and family members are right and that she’s expecting too much in her search for Mr. Right? Or do you think she’s being reasonable with what she’s hoping to find in a guy?

