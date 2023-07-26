Her Mother-In-Law Forgot About Her Wedding And Told Her She Couldn’t Make It Because She Would Be On Vacation

We all know that relationships with in-laws can sometimes be tricky. In 2017, this woman had an experience with her mother-in-law that proved that their relationship wouldn’t be perfect.

At the time, she and her fiancé had been dating for three years and living together for a year. They had already been discussing the idea of marriage, but they decided to get married when she wanted to go back to school to finish her Bachelor’s degree, and her dad made too much money for her to qualify for FAFSA.

However, she didn’t want a big, traditional wedding. So, she and her fiancé planned to have a small wedding at the courthouse during the summer.

They broke the news to their in-laws in February of their plans, and she said that her in-laws “feigned excitement.”

A couple of months later, she and her fiancé had chosen their wedding date. Even though they weren’t sure if they would get married that summer, the date would be July 11 if they did.

Then, she and her fiancé informed her in-laws of the tentative wedding date.

“My mother-in-law says she’s so excited and will pencil it into her calendar,” she said.

A month after that, she and her fiancé were certain they wanted to get married that summer.

“We told them we’re doing it, and it will be July 11. It’s definitely happening. So, mark your calendar,” she explained.

