Her Sister-In-Law Said It Looked Desperate That She And Her Husband Taught Their Toddler Son Sign Language, And It Had To Be Because They Expect A Lot From Him

Unfortunately, some people have a hard time letting go of the past. It’s hard when you have close friends or family members who are still bitter about something that happened years ago.

One woman’s sister-in-law is still resentful of her husband due to their childhood and is starting to take it out on their young son.

She and her husband have a three-year-old and a five-year-old. Her husband has three sisters that he has a complicated relationship with because of their childhood.

Her husband was always “the golden child,” and his parents favored him. His sisters still resent him for it and use their past to make him feel guilty.

“My husband gives them so much money, and they just ask for more, shamelessly using their childhood as an excuse,” she said.

“I’ve told him to stop helping, but he insists that he has to. It’s like talking to a wall, but our kids are happy, fed, and get whatever their hearts desire, so I let it slide.”

Since his husband’s sisters haven’t done anything involving their kids, she’s left their relationship issues alone. However, during a recent family gathering, she snapped when one of her sisters-in-law said something related to their youngest son.

Their three-year-old hasn’t started speaking yet. Their doctors haven’t seen any major underlying issues and believe he may be a late bloomer. While trying to encourage their son to speak, she and her husband needed to figure out a way to get their son to communicate his basic needs to them.

Her husband knows sign language, so he began teaching some words to his son. For instance, they taught their son how to sign “hungry” and “food” more mealtimes.

