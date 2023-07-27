Here’s How You Can Really Shine On Dating Apps And Find Love This Summer

We are in the season of summertime dates and flings. In some areas, dating apps are the best way to meet someone to date over the summer.

Dating apps can be tricky to navigate, as some people don’t know how to use their profile to their advantage.

Here are some tips on how to stand out on dating apps and secure a great date!

When creating your profile, be authentic and honest about what you want. There’s a lot of pressure to put your best-looking photos in your profile, and some people feel like they need to edit their photos in order to look a certain way.

Choose the photos that make you feel the best about yourself, and be sure to select ones that showcase your face by avoiding a ton of pictures in sunglasses or hats. Don’t forget to include some solo shots on your profile, as too many group photos make it harder for someone swiping to focus on you!

Make your intentions very clear on your dating app profile. If you’re only in town for the summer and want something casual, list that in your preferences. If you’re looking for something that could turn into a long-term relationship, add that to your profile. You don’t want to waste your precious summer time with people who don’t want to be in the same situation as you.

When you finally get a match, don’t hesitate to chat with them! There are a lot of old-fashioned dating rules that say a certain person needs to reach out first, and you have to wait “X” amount of time before responding to someone. But if you want to stand out, that’s not the case.

If your match messages you, respond to them right away! It shows you’re interested, attentive, and ready to go on a date.

If you want to seem extra special on a dating app or while you’re on your first date with one of your matches, ask them genuine questions about their life. Specific questions about their interests, like food, books, and movies, are fun to answer, and when you ask them, that person will see that you care.

