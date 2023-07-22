His Friends Called Him Rude For Ordering More Food On A Night Out And Making The Bill Even More Expensive, Which Came Out To Close To $800

This 21-year-old guy and a group of his friends, and his girlfriend went out to a fancy dinner recently to celebrate one of their mutual friend’s birthday.

The whole thing was planned out by his friend’s partner, and the atmosphere and dress code were super upscale.

He and his girlfriend checked out the restaurant prices beforehand and set themselves a budget so that they didn’t just blow a bunch of money in one night.

The night of the party, he and his girlfriend managed to stay under their budget, ordering two entrees and one appetizer to split between them.

Everyone was having a good time, but he realized that his friend’s partner was ordering quite a lot of expensive food and drinks.

At the time, he didn’t think much of it, figuring that his friend’s partner just wanted to splurge for a special occasion.

However, when the bill came around, his friend and his partner shared with the group that as a gift to the birthday boy, the bill would be split between the 10 of them.

At first, he wasn’t really phased by this since it was a very close friend of his that they were celebrating, and he had a good job and could have afforded to split an expensive check.

But the more he thought about it, the more he thought it was unfair to him and his girlfriend.

