His Girlfriend Is Staying With Him For The Summer, But He Kicked Her Out After She Refused To Let His Brother Into His Apartment

This 21-year-old guy has three brothers but has the closest relationship with his identical twin, Matthew. The brothers often do things in sync and have a serious case of twin intuition.

The two of them have never been away from each other for longer than a few days and spend basically all their time together, hanging out or making music.

“We don’t technically live together, but we stay in the same apartment building for college and often just fall asleep at each other’s places,” he explained.

He and his 24-year-old girlfriend have lived a couple of hours away from each other for most of their relationship. Because of his school and music-making schedule, he is often busy, and she is just as busy working and completing her graduate school program.

While most of her program has been online, this summer, she could take an in-person course at the same school that he attends. So, it only made sense that she would work remotely and stay at his place with him for the summer.

“It’s her capstone project, and doing it during the summer basically means she’s doing it in double time, so she really has to buckle down and work,” he said.

While he understands the stress that she’s under, he is getting frustrated with the way that she has been treating Matthew. It seems like any time that his brother is over, she’s annoyed that he’s there and separates herself from them by going into the spare bedroom.

While she used to like hanging out with the twins while they made music, it seems like she’s not a fan of doing so now.

Last week, she didn’t want to let Matthew into the apartment, so Matthew used a key that he had given to him to get in. This was not okay with his girlfriend at all, and he received a pretty angry phone call from her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.