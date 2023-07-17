She And Her Husband Were Asked To Pay Over $28,000 For Her Sister’s Wedding, But She Refused And Is Being Called A Snob

When this woman got married, her husband paid for the entire event. He came from a very wealthy family and was also quite personally well-off.

So, the wedding was large and extravagant. And even though her parents offered to chip in for the event, she turned them down and let her husband handle it.

For the ceremony, her sister was also one of her bridesmaids. So, she made sure to pay for her bridesmaid dress, as well as any of her sister’s other expenses.

“And I spent hours organizing my wedding and spent a lot of money to make it the best day ever,” she recalled.

Her sister did pitch in to help out, too, organizing her “hen weekend,” or bachelorette party. However, her sister did not pitch in financially whatsoever. She also claimed that her best friend and maid of honor were the people who helped her out the most with the wedding.

Now that her sister is getting married, though, her sister actually wants her husband to foot the bill for the event!

Apparently, her sister’s wedding will cost just over $28,500. Her parents have also already offered to chip in for the bill. Yet, her sister genuinely wants her and her husband to cover the tab.

“We told her that that’s ridiculous, and she should try to pay for her own wedding or get our parents’ help,” she explained.

However, her sister just did not agree. Her sister pointed out how her wedding was significantly more expensive. So, her sister accused her of having the money and thinks she just is not being fair.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.