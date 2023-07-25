She Ended A Family Vacation After Less Than 24 Hours Because Her Sons Refused To Behave, And Now Her Husband Is Furious

This woman and her husband have three kids: two sons, who are 9 and 8 years old, and a 3-year-old daughter.

However, the boys have been giving them major issues– reportedly fighting like cats and dogs.

She and her husband have tried to have countless discussions about respect with their sons, too. Unfortunately, none of their efforts have yielded any difference.

“I understand sibling rivalry, but it’s gotten to the point where it’s disruptive to us all every day,” she said.

That’s why, just last week, she told her husband that she didn’t think going on a family vacation was a good idea. Still, her husband shut her down, and they wound up leaving for the trip anyway.

Well, spoiler alert: even just the three-and-a-half-hour car ride was horrible. She detailed how her sons were just arguing and firing each other up the entire drive.

‘My husband and I kept trying to reassure each other that things would be better once we got there, and they would be too excited to cause trouble,” she recalled.

“We were wrong.”

She and her husband reminded the boys exactly what they should not do once they arrived at the rental house. Yet, they still acted out anyway.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.