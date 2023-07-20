She Prevented Her Former Bully From Joining Her Workplace, But Then She Got Accused Of Limiting His Opportunities

This 26-year-old woman was recently in a complicated work situation where she met a 50-year-old guy. And together, they worked between two stores alongside another male employee, who was 22.

Now, one of the stores was actually doing quite well from the start. However, the other store, which was smaller, was being run by a manager who had some serious ego issues.

And apparently, the manager would take his anger out on his colleagues.

Then, as time passed, she realized that other coworkers– not just the manager– started to treat her differently.

She later found out that the older, 50-year-old guy had been gossiping about her to coworkers in the store where she preferred to work.

Not long afterward, other coworkers jumped on the bandwagon, too, and it became pretty uncomfortable working at either of the stores.

“To top it all off, I tried refusing to speak negatively about the manager with ego problems, so I got grouped in with him and found out he was gossiping about me, too,” she revealed.

The situation even got so bad that she was actually thrown under the bus by her coworkers– who, apparently, thought she was buddies with the manager.

So, she just had a really terrible time at work and wound up becoming pretty depressed due to how she was treated.

