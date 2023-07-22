She Threw Away The Flowers Her Roommate Got From Her Boyfriend After They Triggered Her Allergies

If you’ve had roommates, did you ever accidentally throw away something of theirs?

One woman recently threw away some flowers her roommate got from her boyfriend after they triggered her allergies, and now her roommate is furious.

She’s 25-years-old and lived in a two-bedroom apartment with her friend. Last month, her friend moved out and got her friend Ava to move into her room.

Although she isn’t home that often, it is a small apartment where they have to share a lot of the space, so being considerate of one another is important. She has to walk past their kitchen to get to her bedroom, and recently, Ava had something in the kitchen that drove her crazy.

“Ava’s boyfriend got her flowers Thursday, and she put the bouquet in a vase on the kitchen counter,” she explained.

“I have hay fever, and the flowers make me sneeze, and my eyes itch. When I saw Ava that same day, I asked her politely to put the flowers in her room as I have allergies.”

Ava told her she was going out for a run but would put the flowers away when she got home. Unfortunately, the flowers were still there when she woke up the next morning, and she still had symptoms.

She knocked on Ava’s door, and no one answered. Then, she texted her and asked her to move the flowers once again.

“After work on Friday, I went to my boyfriend’s and stayed over for the weekend,” she recalled.

