She Told Her Fiancée’s Dad That He Was Uninvited From Their Wedding Because He Called Their Engagement A Joke

This 32-year-old woman named Jeana is currently engaged to her 34-year-old soon-to-be wife, Zoe.

So, they hosted an engagement dinner, and she decided to make a toast to new beginnings. All of the guests seemed to enjoy her toast and happily “clinked” their glasses, too. Well, that was except for Zoe’s father– her future father-in-law.

“He just sat there with his arms crossed, staring daggers at me,” she recalled.

At that point, she looked over toward her fiancée. But Zoe was busy speaking with her brother.

So, she dropped it, and the dinner continued on. Yet, about 20 minutes into the meal, she overheard a conversation occurring at the end of the table. That was where some of the older guests, including her parents and grandparents, were sitting.

All of a sudden, she heard her mom say, “Excuse me?” Then, she listened as Zoe’s father responded, “It just is not natural.”

At that moment, she wanted to know what was going on and asked the group. But then, the entire end of the table became super silent.

Eventually, though, Zoe’s father did speak up, and he admitted that while he was happy for her and Zoe, he didn’t like the fact that she was a girl.

Afterward, she asked Zoe’s father what he meant by that comment. And he had the nerve to claim that their entire engagement was just a joke!

