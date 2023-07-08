She Told Her Older Sister That Her Implants Are Making Her Sick In Front Of Their Family, But Her Sister Started Screaming At Her Because Not Everyone Knows That She Has Them

Have you ever heard stories of women who got implants in their chests and suddenly got sick? It occasionally happens to women after getting the procedure, and it can be very uncomfortable.

One woman has been trying to convince her older sister that her implants have made her sick, but she refuses to listen.

She’s 21, and her sister is 26-years-old. Her sister got implants five years ago, and she’s been a mess ever since.

Her sister feels sick all the time and is always experiencing several kinds of debilitating symptoms. Her sister constantly complains about how terrible she feels, and she’s pretty convinced it has something to do with her implants.

However, one year ago, her sister was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. Her sister believes her disease is the root of all her problems and even blames non-related symptoms or injuries on it.

For instance, if she cries out in pain after stubbing her toe, she blames it on her disease. Despite that, she’s still sure all of her sister’s symptoms result from an implant illness because she started feeling bad five years ago.

The other day, while hanging out at a family gathering, her sister began complaining again and went on a tangent about her auto-immune disease.

“I just got fed up with her complaining,” she said.

In front of their family, she snapped at her sister and told her she always felt horrible because of her implants.

