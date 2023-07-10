She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Said He Would Happily Pay For Her Dinner, But Only If She Agreed To Go Back To His Place Right After

There are way too many rules when it comes to dating. The question of who should pay on a first date is the cause of many heated debates.

When a man doesn’t pick up the check, he’s considered to be not a gentleman. And when a woman doesn’t offer to split the bill, she’s labeled a freeloader.

If a man does pay, and the woman doesn’t put out, she’s ungrateful and just using him. Due to this so-called “rule,” some men feel entitled to a woman’s body.

They believe that women should show their appreciation by sleeping with them. However, dating is not a transaction.

Nowadays, more and more people are choosing to split the costs of a date to avoid these kinds of messy interactions.

A TikTok user named Kelly (@jelly_butjones) is telling all about a guy she met with who wanted to pay for her dinner. But here’s the catch. He would pay only if she agreed to sleep with him later.

So she matched with a super attractive guy on a dating app, and they chatted with each other for a few days. Everything had been going splendidly.

Then, he suggested they go out to dinner together. However, Kelly doesn’t like going to dinner on first dates. She would much rather grab drinks because it’s easier to escape if a date goes wrong.

But he kept insisting on dinner, so Kelly agreed. When she walked into the restaurant, she saw that he looked just like his photos, which was a relief.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.