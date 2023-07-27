She’s Obsessed With The Girl Her Husband Had An Emotional Affair With, And This Girl Wrecked Someone Else’s Relationship Just A Year Earlier

This 43-year-old woman is married to her 41-year-old husband, and sadly, her husband recently confessed to her that he had an emotional affair.

Her husband promised that things never got physical between him and this 29-year-old girl, who happens to be one of his former coworkers, but he hasn’t been super forthcoming about the details.

Her husband has since deleted the messages that proved his emotional affair. She does know that her husband and this girl went on a business trip out of town for a whole day and he got back later that night, but she doesn’t know what happened on the trip.

“Lies persisted for months, but my husband says he was just afraid of my reaction and that he was trying to minimize the damage as nothing physical ever transpired,” she explained.

“It took about 2 months of basically stalking cellphones/emails/locations to pull this truth out of him. My issue is that I am so angry that this even happened that I want to get this woman to talk.”

“I want to tell her all the awful things he’s said and done to both of us. I know it’s not her fault…he’s married to me, not her…but she knew we were married and had wrecked another coworker’s home a year prior…but I just don’t trust it.”

She does suspect that her husband could be lying about the severity of what happened, and she says she has “tortured” him in an effort to get all of the information, but she still has doubts.

She was trying to reconcile with her husband, but something keeps telling her that there’s more than what he’s sharing.

She also thinks she’s prettier than the girl her husband had an affair with, and she knows she’s a wonderful wife, so she can’t figure out why he would step out on her.

