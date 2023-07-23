She’s Sharing Her Simple Recipe For Frozen Watermelon Shaved Ice

Summer is a time for fairs, carnivals, and amusement parks. One thing those places all have in common is the presence of snow cones or shaved ice, which are refreshing on a hot day.

But to be honest, the average snow cone isn’t the healthiest snack out there. The artificial dyes and refined sugars of the brightly colored syrup that’s typically used in the frozen treat aren’t what you would call nutritious.

However, nutrients can be added by making your own homemade version. TikToker Alexa Santos (@alexawhatsfordinner) is showing the world how to make frozen watermelon shaved ice. The video went viral on TikTok, receiving five million views.

It’s easy to see why it became so popular. The shaved ice appears fluffy in texture and melts in your mouth.

Instead of pouring overly sweet, artificial syrups over the ice, Alexa flavors hers with lime juice and spicy honey.

Spicy honey is infused with either fresh or dried chili peppers to give it a slight kick. The recipe makes two servings, and here’s how to get started.

Ingredients:

1/4 of a watermelon

Juice from a lime

2 teaspoons of spicy honey

Flaky salt

Basil leaves

Directions:

First, cut a watermelon into batons and freeze them overnight. Then, use a microplane to shave the frozen watermelon into a small bowl.

