A Guy Told Her That He Loves Her On Their Third Date, But She Doesn’t Feel The Same Way

This 23-year-old girl decided to join a dating app around 2 weeks ago. Then, 9 days ago, she ended up matching with a 25-year-old guy.

She thought they had a great connection, and so they agreed to go on a date just 2 days after they started talking to one another.

Their first date was great, and they scheduled a second date to go on later on during the week. Once again, the date was wonderful, so they decided to go out on a third date, which happened 4 days ago.

Sparks have been flying, and she says that things have been escalating quite fast between them. This guy has made it abundantly obvious to her that he really, truly likes her.

Despite that, they have not yet discussed being official or getting into a committed relationship.

When their third date came to an end, they wound up kissing. And then this guy blurted out that he loves her.

“I was in such a shock that I kind of just mumbled it back and immediately left,” she explained. “I like him a lot, and I think we get along well, but it’s been a week, and I do not feel that way about him at all, and we’re not even exclusive as I’m still talking with other matches.”

“So what now? He texted me he had a nice time on our date and said nothing about what he said. Do I just pretend like it didn’t happen?”

“Do you think there’s a chance he just accidentally said it out of habit? Any help is greatly appreciated.”

