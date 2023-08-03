After He Was Real With His Dad About His Financial Struggles, His Dad Said At Least He Doesn’t Have To Worry Like He Does About What Investments Are Going To Pay Off

This man says that last year, he made just enough money to cover the costs of his rent, his food, his bills, and his gas money.

He was not able to save any money or really pay for anything else, and speaking of savings, he has none.

He also has no investments and has not been able to afford to go on vacation. He’s pretty much just surviving at this rate.

Now, his dad earns 3 times more than he does, and his dad recently called him to see how things were going.

He didn’t lie to his dad, and he was honest with him about his financial struggles that he’s facing.

He pointed out to his dad that he’s mad about the high cost of living and concerned about how his future is going to be if he can’t find a job that pays more.

He has been searching for the last couple of months for a better job without success. He also said to his dad that he probably will never be able to afford to buy a home before mentioning he can’t buy a new car if his old one ends up dying on him soon.

He finally told his dad that he feels stressed out for not being able to give his girlfriend any financial security, even though she doesn’t expect him to provide that to her.

“He just said, “the grass is always greener on the other side” and told me I would have different, possibly worse stressors if I had more money,” he explained.

