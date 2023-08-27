Choosing To Follow A More Punk Style Isn’t Something That Will Ever Go Out of Fashion, But It Has Evolved Into The Rockstar Girlfriend Aesthetic

Choosing to follow more of a grungey punk style isn’t something that will ever go out of fashion. It does, however, evolve.

More and more women are leaning towards more rock and roll-inspired looks as the “Rockstar Girlfriend” aesthetic has been filling up our feeds.

With the release of the Daisy Jones and the Six series making us reminisce on the style of icons like Stevie Nicks and Janice Joplin while Kourtney Kardashian’s been flaunting her new black leather looks after taking up with Travis Barker of Blink 182, this year, a lot of us are beginning to embrace the wild side and look to the punk legends that came before us.

The term “Rockstar Girlfriend” is a nod to someone like Kourtney Kardashian, who has since taken on a rocker fashion sense since marrying Travis Barker, sporting chunky black boots, tee shirts, and dark eyeliner. It’s almost like envisioning what you would wear if your partner was in a famous rock band and you were hanging out backstage.

However, it shouldn’t be about looking good as a “girlfriend.” It’s more about looking like a rockstar yourself, creating your own fun look with an edge.

The Rockstar Girlfriend aesthetic has taken makeup and fashion inspiration from some of rock and roll’s most jam-packed decades, like the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Leaning into trends started by women like Blondie, Tina Turner, and Stevie Nicks, young women are learning to re-embrace smudgy eye makeup, crimped and wavy hair, layered jewelry, leather, chunky boots, etc.

Embracing the Rockstar Girlfriend look also means embracing messiness and imperfection. While some women choose to follow a more clean, simple, and dewy aesthetic, the Rockstar Girlfriend doesn’t.

If you want to start dressing more like a rockstar, there are a few staple items you should consider having. Leather jackets seem to never go out of style, so you can’t go wrong with thrifting one or purchasing a new vegan leather one, you know, to be a bit kinder to the planet!

A good pair of chunky black boots, whether short or with a heel, go with everything and certainly give some edge.

