Hawaiian Chicken Sliders Are A Finger Food You Must Include In Your Next Meal

Instead of laboring away to make individual sandwiches, why not just make sliders? It’ll save you lots of time and effort but still turn out yummy.

Whether you’re throwing a Hawaiian-themed party or just making dinner for the family, sliders are a finger food you must include in your meal. They’re fun, flavorful, and fantastically simple.

TikToker Kristyn Cole (@kristyncole) is sharing an amazing recipe for sweet and tangy Hawaiian chicken sliders.

The tender chicken, infused with the taste of barbecue sauce and pineapple, works really well together.

Start by placing two large chicken breasts in a crockpot and pour in about half a bottle of honey barbecue sauce. Use whatever brand you prefer. Add a dash of salt, a pinch of black pepper, and a cup of pineapple juice.

Mix everything up, cover the crockpot with the lid, and turn it on high heat. Allow the chicken to cook for four hours. Then, remove the lid and use two forks to shred the chicken right in the crockpot.

It is recommended to shred freshly cooked chicken because the meat won’t shred as well once it’s cooled down.

Next, replace the lid and let it simmer for an additional twenty minutes so all the sauce gets soaked up.

Meanwhile, toast your slider buns. You also have the option to brush the tops with melted butter to give them a crispier texture.

