He Discovered His Girlfriend Has Been Talking To Guys On A Dating App, And It Crushed Him To See Her Say Things Like She Wants To Cuddle Or Mess Around With Them

This man has been dating his girlfriend for five years. They live in an apartment together with her brother. Their relationship is serious, and they are deeply in love with each other. However, trouble has now arisen to break them apart.

His girlfriend doesn’t currently have any friends to hang out with, so she has been using the Bumble app to make friends with women and have conversations with them.

He’s seen the chats she’s had on the app, and she has ended up meeting a few women in person, and it’s led to her developing some new friendships.

He works about 45 hours a week in a grocery store as a manager, and she works 40 hours a week, so they both have pretty busy schedules and have to make an effort to spend quality time together.

“Last night, I noticed she wasn’t watching TV with me like she normally did and was instead texting on her phone profusely,” he said.

“I assumed it was friends or whatever, but I was skeptical. Later at night, when she went to sleep, I opened her phone and saw the last app used was Bumble, where she was talking to a GUY and was saying things like, ‘Oh, you sound like a bad boy; I like that ;)’ and also ‘I want to cuddle under the sun.’ Apparently, the guy has a motorcycle, and she said she wanted to go for a ride.”

“It was a very flirtatious convo with a guy on Bumble. Then I see another conversation with a guy that says she is ‘just trying to mess around and find out <3’ and said she wanted to go grab a drink but says she is too drunk to drive.”

He took photos of the conversations and of the men she had matched with to keep on his phone as evidence, and this morning, he confronted her when she was about to leave the apartment for work.

I asked her if she was still only talking to women on Bumble, and she said yes and nodded.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.