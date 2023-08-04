Her First-Ever Boyfriend Turned Out To Be A Predator, And She’s Warning Young Girls About The Dangers of Meeting Men Online

TikToker Sofia (@sophia_ells1) is talking about how her first-ever boyfriend turned out to be a predator and warning young girls about the dangers of meeting men online.

At the start of their relationship, she was 15-years-old, and he was 23. They met through some of her brother’s friends and dated for about a year. Being 15, Sofia thought he was really cool since he had a car and could buy alcohol for them.

However, he had a very weird relationship with his ex-girlfriend, who was the same age as him. He often hung out with her and her brothers, so that meant Sofia ended up hanging around them, too.

There were times when he and his ex even went out to dinner alone together. So Sofia believed that there was definitely something going on between them. She did some digging and figured out the password to his email account.

From there, she found his phone bill in the email, which showed the records of everyone he was calling and texting. Then, she continued to monitor his phone bill and watch for any patterns that stood out.

Eventually, she discovered a phone number that he often called late at night. Assuming it was his ex, she dialed the number. But the girl who picked up the phone sounded really young, so Sofia asked her how old she was. The girl said that she was 13-years-old.

Sofia quickly hung up, thinking she had the wrong number, but upon further contemplation, she called the girl back. They started talking, and the girl explained to Sofia that she had met her boyfriend in an online chat room.

Sofia was horrified by the fact that her boyfriend had been getting involved with a 13-year-old girl. She told the girl to block his number and never speak to him again for her own safety.

Then, she walked to her boyfriend’s house in the rain to confront him about it. He denied everything and told her that she had misinterpreted the situation. He was also annoyed that she had gone through his email and tried to shift the blame onto her.

